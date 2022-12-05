Capture One 23 photo editing app offers powerful Adobe Lightroom alternative

Photographers searching for a powerful Adobe Lightroom alternative to organise their photos and increase the speed of their workflow, may be interested to know that the latest Capture One 23 photo editing and organisation software is now available. Offering a wealth of features, include fast camera tethering, styles, easy adjustments, Curves and levels, Smart Adjustments, layers, masks and more.

Photo editing smart adjustments

“Get a similar look across photos that are shot under different lighting conditions by automatically adjusting Exposure and White Balance – reducing editing time massively. This first version is optimized for weddings, portraits, or any events and commercial photography featuring people. Smart Adjustments can also be included in a Style, making it possible to apply regular adjustments and Smart Adjustments in one click.”

Curves and levels

“Control luminosity and contrast with levels, RGB curve and individual channel curves for red, green and blue. Plus, use the Luma curve to adjust luminosity without affecting hue and saturation. Create accurate skin tones without complex retouching thanks to three Uniformity sliders for hue, saturation and lightness. Apply these as a local adjustment for maximum control.Have total control and edit colors quickly by clicking anywhere on the photo and dragging to adjust the hue, saturation and lightness of any color – or adjust colors with simple sliders. “

Capture One Live

“Working with international clients or teams spread across the globe? Make remote collaboration from anywhere in the world easier with Capture One Live. Simply share a link with the results from your photoshoot, giving others instant access to view, rate, and tag images which are then automatically sent to Capture One on desktop. “

