Apple M1 now supported by Adobe Lightroom

Adobe has released a new version of its Lightroom photo editing software, specifically tweaked for the new Apple M1 processor. Available from today Adobe has released updates for Camera Raw and Lightroom Classic as well as Lightroom for Windows, Mac, Android, ChromeOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

In addition to supporting the latest cameras and lenses, Lightroom is now a native Apple M1 and Win Arm app. Sharad Mangalick explains moreover on the official Adobe blog ;

“I’m excited to announce that the latest version of Adobe Lightroom is now a native app for both Apple M1 and Windows Arm platforms.We rebuilt Lightroom to take advantage of the newest performance and power efficiency benefits of the Apple M1 and Qualcomm Snapdragon (for Windows 10) processors.

As we’re getting started on desktop Arm / Apple M1, we’ll continue to optimize for Arm and M1 in subsequent releases. And if you’re on an Intel based computer, don’t worry…we’ll continue to invest in and improve Lightroom for you too.

Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and Adobe Camera Raw have all been tested and certified to work well with Apple Rosetta emulation as we work on Apple M1 native versions of these apps. We intend to ship Apple M1 native versions as soon as they are ready, so stay tuned!

We also shipped an Apple M1 and Windows Arm native version of Photoshop as a beta app in November. You’ll find the Photoshop beta available directly inside the Creative Cloud desktop app.”

For more information on the Adobe support now available for Apple M1 systems jump over to the official Adobe blog by following the link below.

Source : Adobe

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals