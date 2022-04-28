MagStick the worlds first MagSafe tripod designed for photographers

Phone photographers searching for a compact tripod specifically designed for smart phone photography may be interested in the world’s first Apple MagSafe supporting tripod in the form of the MagStick. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already considerably exceeded its required pledge goal raising over three times its starting goal thanks to over 240 backers with still 29 days remaining.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $59 or £48 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With MagStick, the innovative professional tripod, you’ll never miss a shot and get insanely creative footage. As the world’s first MagSafe tripod for smartphones, MagStick is designed to help you take amazing pictures and videos with single-hand operation. Moreover, MagStick also works for cameras and GoPro, satisfying all your photographic needs.”

“Practically every smartphone model is compatible with MagStick (well, 99%). Otherwise, what good would all these innovative features be if MagStick couldn’t even hold your device? MagStick securely holds iPhone 12/13 series, and other phones can be MagSafe-compatible too, with a metallic ring. In addition, it has a clamp and a one-touch clamping feature that keeps your device free from the damage of all kinds of harsh environments, allowing you to capture each breathtaking shot anytime, anywhere!”

If the MagStick campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the MagStick Apple MagSafe tripod project view the promotional video below.

“MagStick is changing the way people capture moments and share their lives. You shouldn’t have to settle for low-quality photos and videos. Then again, you shouldn’t have to rely on insecure bulky tripods or fragile selfie sticks either. That’s where our MagSafe-compatible tripod comes in. MagStick is an incredibly versatile mobile tripod that is compatible with all types of smartphones. And to help raise your photo and video game even further, simply unscrew the magnetic clamp, to reveal a standard 1/4 inch screw, which allows you to attach a compact camera or a GoPro.”

“MagStick not only allows you to take amazing cinematic-like footage with its one-piece embedded Bluetooth, but it also lets you take those incredible shots from up to 49 feet away – hands-free! With its detachable Bluetooth control, you can simply trigger your phone and camera’s shutter remotely, which is useful for those big group or grand scenery shots. No need to download any apps and the remote is coin battery-powered and good for up to 75 hours of continuous use at one time!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Apple MagSafe tripod, jump over to the official MagStick crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

