What is MagSafe and what does it mean?

Over the past few years Apple has been busy launching a variety of iPhones, iPad tablets, MacBooks and AirPods all supporting the companies MagSafe technologies, but what is MagSafe? Basically, it is a way of charging your Apple devices wirelessly using proprietary magnetically attach power connectors that Apple has specifically developed for its products. First introduced back in January 2006 with the launch of the companies MacBook Pro that year. Apple has developed the technology since to provide wireless charging to almost all its latest products whether it be an iPhone or a laptop computer.

MagSafe wireless charging can now charge your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and MacBook computer. Although there are differences between the accessories used to charge mobile devices and those used to charge Apple,s MacBook range of portable computers. We will go through the differences in this quick guide.

Early MagSafe charging

When first introduced the revolutionary MagSafe connections offered Apple laptop users additional safety when charging its computers, thanks to the magnetically attached power cable detaching if someone accidentally tugged the power cable. For example, if someone inadvertently caught your charging cable as they walked past your desk, they would only disconnect the cable from your laptop rather than pull the laptop from your desk and onto the floor causing considerable damage and potential data loss.

Apple surprised users of its laptops in 2016 when it announced it would phase out the much loved MagSafe power connections on its laptops replacing the magnetic connection with pluggable USB-C connections for both charging and data synchronisation. Thankfully Apple reconsidered and once again introduce the MagSafe wireless charging system, bringing it back to its laptops in 2021 while introducing the updated MacBook Pro models. However some laptops in the current Apple range of systems are still equipped with USB-C ports.

Since its early days Apple has developed its MagSafe wireless charging technology to support a much wider selection of products in its range, reinventing MagSafe I’m providing a wealth of accessories allowing you to charge your mobile phones and tablets wirelessly.

What is MagSafe?

Designed to magnetically attached to the back of your iPhone, Watch or iPad a MagSafe charger can be used with or without a case and apple has even created MagSafe specific iPhone cases, battery packs and iPad tablet covers to support its wireless charging technology. At the current time MagSafe is supported by Apple’s iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Mobile phones. But it’s MagSafe technology is also compatible with Qi charging so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later as well as AirPods with a wireless charging case and any other Qi-certified products.

The Apple MagSafe wireless charging accessory designed for use with iPhones takes the form of a circular disk which connects to a USB connection. The disk then magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone and when position correctly will charge your iPhone without the need to insert any cables. Similar technology is used to charge the Apple Watch and also apples latest AirPods equipped with the wireless charging case. Several third-party stands are also available designed to accommodate the official Apple MagSafe wireless charger allowing you to position your iPad more effectively on your desk, nightstand or table when charging.

iPhone, Watch, AirPods and iPad MagSafe charging

Apple has now embraced wireless charging for all its products announcing with the launch of the iPhone 12 that this handset word feature MagSafe wireless charging. Since then Apple has made MagSafe an integral feature at all, its latest products. Offering a variety of different accessories to charge its range of mobile devices. If your iPhone or iPad supports MagSafe charging, Apple sells MagSafe chargers from its online store priced at around $45 or £45.

Charging MacBook laptops with MagSafe

Now when used to charge Apple MacBook laptops MagSafe is currently in its third generation offering a slimmer connection when compared to its original design. Offering Power Delivery up to 140 watts to the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple also announced earlier this year with the launch of the companies latest MacBook Air laptop powered by the company’s new M2 processor, that computer would also feature MagSafe 3 charging technology much to everyone’s delight.

As you would expect Apple does not license, its charging technology to third parties for laptop power supplies, although many cable providers have been offering MagSafe style MacBook magnetic charging systems even when Apple was equipping their laptops with USB-C connections.

A small adapter would be inserted into the US-C port on the laptop and a power cable would be magnetically attach to this adapter providing an alternative to those users that missed the charging technology when it was removed from laptops for some strange reason. Thankfully Apple has now once again adopted its MagSafe wireless charging technology to charge all its devices and even allows other third parties to create5 MagSafe accessories for its range of iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

MagSafe accessories

To check out the full range of Apple MagSafe charging products jump over to the official online Apple Store where every accessory made by Apple that supports MagSafe is available to purchase. Although MagSafe accessories are also available from third-party providers. With many iPhones stands, dock and chargers created to provide a wide variety of different charging options all using magnetic connections to hold you phone in place and is it charges. Removing the need for you to have to fumble around with a charging cable.



