USB-C what is it and why it matters

USB-C is a term that’s become ubiquitous in the world of gadgets, phones, laptops and technology, featuring in virtually every modern gadget and electronic hardware. Prominent companies such as Apple are now shifting their iPhone lineups from the traditional Lightning ports introduced in 2007 to the more versatile USB-C. But what is a USB-C and why is it so significant? This guide will provide an overview of the main differences, benefits, and functionality of USB-C compared to other connections and explain what Thunderbolt connections are.

Understanding USB-C

USB-C, in its simplest form, is the latest iteration of the USB interface. It surpasses its predecessor – the rectangular-shaped, commonly known USB Type-A – in terms of charging speed and data transfers. USB Type-A was the go-to option for connecting peripherals to motherboards, laptops, and USB hubs. But today, the USB Type-C, with its multitude of advantages, has become the preferred connection type. Here’s a quick glance at the shapes of all currently available USB ports.

Benefits of USB-C

The prime advantage of USB-C lies in its reversibility. Unlike the USB-A ports that demanded a particular orientation for insertion, the USB-C cable can be plugged in any way thanks to its symmetrical, oval-shaped connectors and pin configurations. But the versatility of USB-C doesn’t stop there. It supports standard USB transmission specifications and a plethora of non-USB transmission technologies categorized under the connection’s Alt-Mode specifications.

USB-C ports can deliver two-way power charging via Power Delivery 3.0 technology and convert digital audio into analogue sound. Let’s delve deeper into these benefits.

Different Types of ports

However, it’s crucial to note that not all USB-C ports are created equal. Even though your device may have a USB-C style port, it might not support all the aforementioned capabilities. Connector reversibility is the only consistent feature across all USB-C connections. Hence, it’s essential to confirm the specifications of your hardware’s USB-C port with your provider, particularly its Alt-Mode capabilities.

USB-C’s Design and Functionality

The design of a USB port permits manufacturers to decide the level of USB-C functionality their product will support. This usually depends on the price point and the hardware’s intended use. Some devices might support data speeds of USB 3.2 Gen2, while others might support power delivery via Power Delivery 3.0 or Thunderbolt technologies. So before buying any hardware, it’s wise to ascertain the capabilities of each USB-C port, as this can differ significantly depending on the manufacturer’s decisions.

Comparing DisplayPort connections

USB-C’s versatility extends to providing video, audio, power, and data/peripheral connectivity through a single connection. This Alt Mode capability lets USB-C ports transfer data and video using the popular DisplayPort video interface, allowing you to connect to video sources like monitors, projectors, TVs, and more. However, remember that not all USB-C ports support DisplayPort Alt Mode functionality. It’s best to check your hardware specifications with the manufacturer.

Comparing Thunderbolt

USB-C and Thunderbolt are two terms that often cause confusion, primarily because one is a type of connector, while the other is a type of connection standard. Here’s a comparison to help you understand the differences and the relationship between them.

There’s often confusion around USB-C ports’ compatibility with Apple’s Thunderbolt ports. Manufacturers must intentionally design their USB-C ports to support Thunderbolt 3 and above functionality. If your USB port supports Thunderbolt 3 connections, it should be compatible with DisplayPort functionality. Thunderbolt 4, the latest generation of the Intel-developed standard, in collaboration with Apple, offers high bandwidth, quick charging, and rich display options. It’s recommended to verify your device’s hardware specifications to fully understand what the USB-C port can support.

Thunderbolt vs USB-C

USB-C, short for USB Type-C, is a type of connector. It’s a small, reversible plug that’s used for charging and connecting devices. It’s becoming increasingly common in new devices because of its versatility.

1. USB-C supports various protocols, including USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Gen 1 and Gen 2, and USB 4. This means a USB-C port can handle data transfer, video output, and power delivery, depending on the capabilities of the device it’s connected to.

2. USB-C is also compatible with non-USB technologies, such as DisplayPort and Thunderbolt, through the use of alternate modes (Alt Mode).

3. USB-C cables can carry a lot more power compared to older USB types, making them suitable for charging larger devices like laptops.

Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt, on the other hand, is a hardware interface standard developed by Intel and Apple. It’s not a type of connector; instead, it’s a type of data transfer protocol that can use USB-C connectors.

1. Thunderbolt 3 and the newer Thunderbolt 4 both use the USB-C connector. However, not all USB-C ports or cables will support Thunderbolt. Only those that have been specifically designed to work with the Thunderbolt standard will do so.

2. Thunderbolt 3 supports data transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps, which is twice as fast as the maximum speed of USB 3.1 Gen 2 and four times as fast as USB 3.1 Gen 1.

3. Thunderbolt can also carry video signals and provide power, making it a single solution for many needs. It’s capable of powering two 4K displays at 60Hz or one 8K display at 60Hz.

4. Thunderbolt 4, the latest version as of my knowledge cut-off in September 2021, retains the same data transfer speed as Thunderbolt 3 but introduces stricter requirements for manufacturers. For example, Thunderbolt 4 requires support for two 4K displays or one 8K display and PCIe data transfer speeds of at least 32 Gbps.

In conclusion, Thunderbolt and USB-C are not competing standards. Instead, they work together. A Thunderbolt port is a USB-C port with additional capabilities. If a device has a Thunderbolt port, it will work with Thunderbolt devices and USB devices. However, if a device has a USB-C port, it might not work with Thunderbolt devices unless the port is a Thunderbolt-compatible USB-C port. Always check the specifications of your devices to ensure compatibility.





