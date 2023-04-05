Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock launched $300

Microsoft has today announced the launch of a new Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock which is now available to purchase directly from the company’s online store priced at $300 or £319 depending on your location. The Thunderbolt 4 Dock features USB 4 or Thunderbolt 4 connection offering support for two 4K monitors at up to 60Hz and data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.

Ports on the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock take the form of 165 W power supply (up to 96 W passthrough), Thunderbolt 4 Cable with LED charging indicator (80 cm), 1 front-facing USB-A (USB 3.1 Gen 2, 7.5 W), 1 front-facing USB-C (USB 4 Thunderbolt 4, video display enabled, 15 W), 2 rear-facing USB-A (USB 3.1 Gen 2, 7.5 W), 2 rear-facing USB-C (USB 4 Thunderbolt 4, video display enabled, 15 W), 1 Ethernet (2.5 Gbit/s), 3.5 mm audio jack, Security lock support (Kensington compatible) and Screw nut for desk mounts.

Unfortunately the Surface Dock is not compatible with the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2. But is compatible with Surface Pro 9 with 5G, Surface Pro 7+, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X, Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop 3, Surface Laptop Go 2, Surface Laptop Go, Surface Go 3, Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3 and Surface Studio 2+ (no charging).

“Surface products are always designed for versatility – from a laptop with the flexibility of a tablet in the Surface Pro to the Surface Laptop Studio that instantly transitions from powerful laptop to creative canvas, Surface devices let you work the way that best suits your needs. A key part of this versatility is the ability to instantly connect to a desktop setup at home or in the office for expansive work.”

“A single, fast connection that provides access to external monitors and the accessories that customize your office or home workspace helps you to get more done. We are excited to announce the newest Surface Dock, Surface Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock, which extends the support of Thunderbolt 4 connectivity in Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Laptop Studio. “

Source : Microsoft





