Plugable 100W Thunderbolt 4, 4K Quad monitor dock

Pluggable have introduced a new 4K quad monitor docking station at CES 2023 this week in the form of the companies first Thunderbolt 4 dock reference TBT4-UDZ. The powerful docking station has been specifically designed to take full advantage of Thunderbolt 4 and offers 100W charging and can be connected to four 4K 60Hz displays on Windows machines and up to two 4K 60Hz displays on Macs powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon. Combined with wired 2.5Gbps Ethernet, combination audio port, SD and microSD card reader and 7 x USB ports.

Also announced at CES 2023 is the companies USB-C 11-in-1 Hub featuring expandability that requires just a single USB port and adds up to two 4K 60Hz HDMI displays, three USB 3.0 ports, one USB-C port, an SD and microSD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and a USB-C pass-through charging port.

“Use your laptop’s USB-C power adapter to take advantage of up to 100W USB-C pass-through charging. With smart power provisioning, ensure your connected USB peripherals and laptop get the power they need. The small design and pass-through charging make this an ideal hub for those looking to expand their workstation on-the-go.”

4K Quad monitor docking station ports

” Leveraging the power of the Intel Goshen Ridge chipset, the TBT4-UDZ provides a variety of connectivity options for additional displays. With two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort ports, users can mix and match monitors to expand up to four 4K 60Hz displays on Windows machines and up to two 4K 60Hz displays on Macs powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. “

Thunderbolt 4 Dock

– More Screens, More Power – Go big with up to 4x screens up to 4K 60Hz on Thunderbolt 4 Windows systems. With 7x USB, SD / microSD slots, Ethernet (2.5Gbps), audio, and 100W PD to keep you charged, your Windows laptop will have plenty to power your productivity

– Quad Thunderbolt Dock – Add up to 4x 4K 60Hz screens to a Windows Thunderbolt 4 laptop 2x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort. Mac (Intel, M1 Pro/Max CPU), connect up to 2x 4K 60Hz screens through HDMI DisplayPort or one of each. (Only one external screen on M1 and M2 Mac)

– 100W Power Delivery – Keep your laptop charged all day with 100W (98W certified) power delivery. And if your computer needs less power, the docking station will automatically adjust. 2x USB ports can be used to charge peripherals like phones and tablets

– Compatibility – Compatible with Windows 10 or later and macOS 11+. This quad monitor dock connects to Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB4, and USB-C via included Thunderbolt 4 cable (40Gbps, 3.3ft/1m). See detailed compatibility below

– 2 Year Warranty – We love our Plugable products, and hope you will too. All of our products are backed with a 2-year limited parts and labor warranty as well as Seattle-based email support

The TBT4-UDZ Thunderbolt 4 Dock is available for pre-order now on Amazon for $299 and will be released on January 17th and the USBC-11IN1E is available from Amazon price is around $80.

Source : Pluggable





