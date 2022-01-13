iPhone MagSafe 15w wireless charger with 3 ports

The designers at Verymind Labs have created a new iPhone MagSafe wireless charger featuring 3 ports and 15w of power enabling you to simultaneously charge a number of different devices at the same time. The body of the wireless charger is constructed with silicon providing a grippy texture and soft feel to the touch.

The MagSafe wireless charger also features overheating and short-circuit protection to save your iPhone and other devices from any surges that may come through your powerlines. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $99 or £63 (depending on current exchange rates).

iPhone MagSafe wireless charger

“A multi-charging station that can charge your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch at the same time! All you need is a small charger to charge your Apple essentials, save desktop space, and avoid cable clutter. CBase is a brand new magnetic wireless charger specially designed for the new iPhone 13. 24 built-in magnetic perfectly paired with the iPhone 13, while maintaining compatibility with other iPhone models.”

If the iPhone crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2022. To learn more about the iPhone MagSafe wireless charger project play the promotional video below.

“15W, high powered wireless charging for iPhone, MagSafe compatible, no need to worry about power being too high for wireless, when you wanted a high power wireless charger but worry about power being too high. 15W is the official announced safe wireless charging power output, which is safe to use. This will not only benefit foraging your iPhone, as well as your AirPods and Apple Watch.”

“Designed to stand, main wireless charging attachment surface designed with a 45° angle, specifically for your daily use. Unlock your iPhone with face ID while wireless charging is no longer a issue! You don’t even need to turn your head, but just need to roll your eyeballs and wala, a unlocked iPhone! With the “C” shaped design, utilizing the benefit of every inch of space from it. From the tot, the curved line, and the bottom base.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the MagSafe wireless charger , jump over to the official iPhone crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

