EUAST has created a magnetic wireless charger offering 3-in-1 functionality at an affordable price. Available in multiple lengths the charging cable provides a 12v/10a(MAX) Input and has this week launched by Kickstarter looking to raise the funds required to make the jump from concept into production.

“Qi-certified wireless charging smart chip automatically controls charging temperature, foreign object detection, radiation shielding and more advanced safety features to ensurs safe charging experience. Split line output: mobile phone magnetic wireless charging provides 9V/2.22A input, watch wireless charging provides 9V/0.4A input, mobile phone (iPad) provides 9V/2A, 9V/1.5A, 5V/3A, 12v/5a input.”

Assuming that the EUAST funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the EUAST 15w magnetic wireless charger project view the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Designed for the full range of Apple Watch, Wi-Fi magnetic fast charging for iWatch portable wireless charging cable, compatible with Apple Watch series SE/7/6/5/4/3/2/1, including 38 mm 40 mm 41 mm 42 mm 44 mm 45 mm version, excellent helper for Apple accessory enthusiasts, aluminium case for fast charging in the shortest possible time.Runs cool,donesn`t overheat.Our special feature is the high current of 9V/0.4A provided separately for the W-Fi charger, which can reach up to 3W for fast charging, especially suitable for fast charging of the Apple 7 watch.”

“The wire is made of braided nylon with strong tensile strength and high flexibility, and all the shells are CNC-processed and oxidized from aviation aluminum alloy. Slim, elegant & rugged; great for travel!”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the 15w magnetic wireless charger, jump over to the official EUAST crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

