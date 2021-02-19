Adafruit adjustable power supply 3V to 12V at 5A offers via 2.1mm – 5.5mm DC



Adafruit has this week announced the availability of a new adjustable power supply perfect for a wide variety of different projects and applications, enabling you to quickly and easily change the voltage by simply turning a dial. On the front of the adjustable power supply is a potentiometer knob and a LED 7-segment digital display. Simply twist the knob and look at the output voltage to range from 3 to 12V DC.

“It’s kinda like a benchtop supply you can take with you anywhere. Or if you don’t wanna take it anywhere, it has six mounting holes for a more permanent power supply spot. This 3 to 12V 5A Adjustable Power Supply comes with a 2-prong plug and a 2.1mm barrel jack. With a pair of these alligator clip adapters, lighting up any one of our 2-wire LED strips becomes a breeze (like our Flexible LED Strips in Various Colors – 352 LEDs per meter or the Flexible Silicone Neon-Like LED Strip in Various Colors – 1 Meter).”

Specifications of the adjustable power supply include:

For indoor use only

Power supply body dimensions (excluding mounting holes): 11.8cm x 5cm x 3.2cm

Mounting hole inner diameter: 3.6mm

Plug cable length: ~20″ / 50.8cm

Barrel jack cable length: ~42″ / 106.6cm

Model: KJS-1509

Input: 100-240V AC 50-60Hz 1.5A

Output: 3-12VDC 5A

Source : Adafruit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals