Android 13 Beta 2 launched at Google I/O

Lots of news from Google at their I/O developer conference, we have seen the new Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and the Pixel Buds Pro and now we have Android 13 beta 2.

Google is releasing its new Android 13 Beta 2 software to developers, the final version of Android 13 will land later this year.

We’re also helping you be more deliberate about how you engage with apps. While app notifications often provide helpful and timely reminders, you should have more control over which apps you want to receive notifications from. In Android 13, apps must get your permission before sending you notifications. In addition, we’re reducing the number of apps that require your location. For example, you will no longer need to grant location to apps to enable Wi-Fi scanning.

Android 13 goes further to help you stay ahead of risks, with timely recommendations and options to enhance your privacy. You already receive an alert when an app accesses your clipboard. Now, Android will go further and automatically delete your clipboard history after a short period so apps are preemptively blocked from seeing old copied information.

You can find out more information about the new Android 13 Beta 2 software over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

