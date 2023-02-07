Nikon NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 camera lens

In addition to Nikon unveiling their latest fast mid-telephoto prime lens for the Nikon Z mount system in the form of the Nikon NIKKOR Z 85mm f 1.2 S camera lens. Nikon has also introduced the Nikon NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 a slim wide-angle prime lens compatible with full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted. Although once again no information on pricing or availability has been made available as yet.

Nikon Z 26mm

“Further, the lens features a sophisticated design achieved through various details, such as the adoption of metal components. The supplied lens hood has been specially designed to maintain the thinness of the lens, while also taking operability into consideration. It also supports the attachment of a 52-mm filter (sold separately). A dedicated slip-on lens cap that can be attached to either the lens itself or the lens hood is also supplied.”

NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 camera lens features

With a total length of approximately 23.5 mm, the lens is the slimmest AF lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, enabling easy storage in a purse or small bag. A weight of approximately 125 g makes it the lightest NIKKOR Z lens, ideal for carrying everywhere.

When mounted on a DX-format camera, the focal length becomes 39 mm (equivalent in 35mm [135] format), similar to the standard angle of view that is ideal for capturing a wide variety of scenes.

Excellent portability and effective correction are achieved by adopting three aspherical lens elements.

A minimum focus distance of 0.2 m allows users to get close to their subjects for dynamic photography.

The fast f/2.8 maximum aperture reduces image blur caused by camera shake, even during hand-held shooting.

Adoption of a stepping motor (STM) enables a highly accurate AF drive.

Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.

Supplied with a lens hood that has been specially designed with consideration for operability while maintaining the thinness of the lens, which also supports attachment of a 52-mm filter (sold separately).

A slip-on lens cap that can be attached to either the lens itself or the lens hood is also supplied.

Designed with consideration of dust- and drip-resistant performance*, enabling it to be taken anywhere with greater confidence.

