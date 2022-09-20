iPhone 14 Pro models have a camera shake bug (Video)

The new iPhone 14 went on sale last week and now it looks like there is an issue with the camera shaking on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models.

The camera shake bug can be seen in the video below, it appears to happen with third-party apps like TikTok, Snapchat, and others.

As we can see from the video this is a weird bug that is only affecting the Pro models of the new iPhone, Apple has told Bloomberg that this will be fixed with a software update and we can expect the update to be released this week.

Apple has apparently already identified a solution to the issue on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max and a fix is on the way.

This is not the best news for Apple, the Pro models are the flagship iPhones and the handsets only went on sale last Friday. This is bound to put people off buying the handset and this sort of thing should not happen to such an expensive device.

The issue is apparently caused by the optical image stabilization technology on the new iPhones, Apple should be able to fix this problem with a software update. The fact that the problem is only happening on third-party apps suggests that it can be fixed via software.

Source Bloomberg, 9 to 5 Mac



