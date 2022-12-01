How to fix the iPhone black screen issue

If your iPhone screen is black and non-responsive, several things could have caused the issue. Generally, you can solve this by trying out some different things as various solutions may solve the problem. These handy tips should help you get your iPhone up and running again.

Why is my iPhone screen black?

When the screen on your iPhone goes black, it usually means that some issue is stopping your device from working. The device is either turned off or won’t boot up to its normal state.

Various things can cause this problem. The problem can be caused by a hardware issue, a software issue, a low battery, a problem with an app on your device, and more. Plus several different solutions to try to get your iPhone working again.

How do I fix the iPhone’s black screen?

The first thing to try is probably the easiest solution, plug your iPhone into a charging cable and see if the device starts to charge. If the display shows you a red low battery indicator, this is your issue.

It could take a while to identify that a low battery is an issue, we would recommend that you plug the device in for a bit and let it charge. Normally around 15 minutes is a good time to test out if the battery is the issue.

You can then try and turn your iPhone back on. If the battery was the issue, it should boot up. If it is really low, it may just display the low battery indicator, and if it does this, you should leave the device charging for at least an hour to see if you can get it to boot up.

My iPhone still won’t turn on; what can I try next?

The next thing that could be causing the issue on your iPhone could be a software issue or an app causing the problem. Several different software issues could stop your iPhone from booting up. The best way to find out if this is the problem is to do a hard reset on your device.

You can do this on the latest iPhones by pressing the Volume Up button and letting it go, the Volume Down button, and letting it go. You need to press and hold the power button until the Apple logo appears. If you can see the Apple logo, it will have worked, and your device will restart, and it should return to normal. There are different methods for various devices, and Apple has more details on this on their website.

My iPhone is still not working; anything else I can try?

If none of the above have worked, there could Be a hardware issue with your device. One way to test this is to plug your device into your computer. If your computer recognizes the iPhone, it means that the device is turned on. But there could be a problem with the display.

If the computer does not recognize the iPhone, it could be another issue that is causing the device not to turn on. If you have tried all of the above solutions, then it would be a good idea to take your device to a repairer who will diagnose the issue for you and hopefully fix it.

You can take it to an Apple Store, an Apple Authorized repairer, or a third-party repairer, all of which should be able to tell you what is wrong with your iPhone and how you can fix it.

We hope that you have found this guide helpful and that it may have helped some of you get your iPhone black screen issues resolved. If any of these handy tips help you get your iPhone to start working again, please leave a comment and let us know.

Image Credit: Daniel Romero





