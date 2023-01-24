How to hard reset an iPhone

If you are having issues with your iPhone then there are a number of things that you can try to fix the device, one of which is performing a hard reset on your handset.

A Hard Reset or Force Restart is a quick way to try and solve any minor issues you may have with your iPhone. How this is done exactly, varies depending on which model of the iPhone you are using and which version of iOS it is running.

How to perform a hard reset on the iPhone on iOS 16 devices?

If your iPhone is one of the later models that supports iOS 16, then you will need to follow the steps below to force restart your device.

Press the volume up button on the iPhone and release it quickly. Press the volume down button on your device and release it quickly. Press and hold the side button on the iPhone until you see the Apple logo When you see the Apple logo let go of the side button

This works on all iOS 16 compatible devices which include the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. You can find out more details over at Apple’s website.

If you have an older iPhone than the ones listed below, you can find out details below on how to perform a hard reset on these devices.

How to perform a hard reset on the iPhone on iOS 15 devices?

Performing a Force Restart or Hard Reset on older iPhones which can only run iOS 15 is slightly different to iOS 16 devices.

To do this will depend on which device you own, if your handset is the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus then you can see the steps below.

Press and hold the volume down button and the sleep-wake button at the same time. Continue to hold these buttons until you see the Apple logo. Let go of the buttons on your iPhone when the Apple logo appears. Your device will restart and it may have fixed the issue.

To do this on the iPhone 6S or the 1st generation iPhone SE, follow the steps below.

Hold the Home Button and the sleep-wake button at the same time. Continue to hold both buttons until the Apple logo appears. Let go of the buttons when the Apple logo appears. Your device will restart and you can see if this had fixed any issues.

You can find out more details about what to do on iOS 15 supported iPhones over at Apple’s website.

Conclusion

A hard reset or forced restart on your iPhone is designed to help you fix minor issues you may be having on your iPhone. If your device has stopped responding or there are minor issues, performing this can reset the device and get you up and running again.

Doing this on your iPhone will not remove your data, so it is safe to use for minor issues on your device. If you have experience other issues, then there is the factory reset option for the iPhone, which restores the device to factory settings. We hope that you have found this guide useful, if you have any comments or questions, please let us know.

