iOS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1 released for older iPhones and iPads

Apple has released iOS 16.7.1 for older models of the iPhone and iPad, this update is available for devices that are not able to upgrade to the recently released iOS 17 software.

The iOS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1 software updates are important updates that you should seriously consider updating as they come with some important security updates.

Here are the release notes from Apple for the security update:

Released October 10, 2023

Kernel

Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A local attacker may be able to elevate their privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 16.6.

Description: The issue was addressed with improved checks.

CVE-2023-42824

WebRTC

Available for: iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later

Impact: A buffer overflow may result in arbitrary code execution

Description: The issue was addressed by updating to libvpx 1.13.1.

WebKit Bugzilla: 262365

CVE-2023-5217

It is recommended that you install the iS 16.7.1 and iPadOS 16.7.1 updates on your iPhone or iPad, you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software update and then selecting Download and Install.

