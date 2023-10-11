What’s new in iOS 17.1 beta 3 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released a range of new betas, including iOS 17.1 beta 3 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.1 beta 3 for the iPad, watchOS 10.1 beta 3 for the Apple watch, and macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 3 for the Mac.

Now we get to find out what is included in the new iOS 17.3 beta 1 software in a new video from Brandon Butch, which covers everything that Apple will introduce with the iOS 17.1 software update.

iOS 17.1 will introduce a fix for a radiation issue that led to the iPhone 12 being banned in France. Apple has taken steps to reduce power when the phone is off-body, which may result in slightly lower cellular performance in specific use-cases. Nevertheless, this is a crucial fix that makes the device compliant with French regulations.

The Wallet app has also received some attention in this update. It now displays a complete transaction history and available credit limit for Discover cards. However, be cautious if you’re using a previous beta version, as a known issue might cause the app to crash.

For those using the iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max, the action button now requires a longer press when the phone is in your pocket. This change aims to reduce unintentional presses, enhancing the user experience.

If you’ve been experiencing increased power consumption when pairing an Apple Watch running watch 10.1 with an iPhone running iOS 17.0, the iOS 17.1 update has a fix for you. The bug causing this battery drain has been resolved in the latest beta.

A known issue exists where switching between front-facing and rear-facing captures in cinematic mode might cause the preview to freeze for a couple of seconds. While this is not a deal-breaker, it’s something to be aware of.

We are expecting Apple to release their IOS 17.1 software update either by the end of October ot in early November, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals