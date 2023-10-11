iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 Beta 3 released

Apple has released IOS 17.1 beta 3 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.1 beta 3 for the iPad to developers, they have also released a new public beta for of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 to public beta testers.

The new iOS 17.1 beta 3 and iPadOS 17.1 beta 3 come a week after the previous betas and they bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, they also include various bug fixes and performance improvements.

The latest update for iOS 17.1 Beta 3 introduces several changes, including enhanced AirDrop functionality that now supports transfers over both WiFi and cellular networks, eliminating the requirement for physical closeness for successful file sharing. Additionally, the update enables the NameDrop feature to work seamlessly between the iPhone and Apple Watch. Apple Music has also seen updates, allowing users to designate their favorite songs, playlists, and other media.

Moreover, this new beta version enriches the iPhone’s audio experience by adding an array of fresh text tones and ringtones. Tweaks have also been applied to the Books & Journal applications, and updates have been rolled out for Dynamic Island and other features.

The new betas of iOS 17.,1 and iPadOS 17.1 are now available for developers to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. The new public beta is also available to download, you will need to sign up to Apple’s public beta testing program to try this software out.

As this is the third beta in the series we are expecting a couple more to be released before the final version of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 land. These updates should be released either around the end of October or the start of November, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals