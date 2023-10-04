iOS 17.1 beta 1 and iPadOS 17.1 released to developers

Apple has rolled out iOS 17.1 Beta 2 to developers, arriving a week after the first beta, they have also released iPadOS 17.1 Beta 2 to developers at the same time, and we are also expecting a public beta sometime soon.

These updated betas for iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 Beta 2 software introduce an array of new functionalities for both the iPhone and iPad, in addition to multiple bug fixes and enhancements in performance.

The iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update brings modifications to AirDrop, allowing transfers to be conducted either via WiFi or Cellular networks. This eliminates the need to be in close proximity to the other person for the transfer to be completed. Apple has also incorporated the capability to utilize the NameDrop feature between the iPhone and Apple Watch. Further alterations have been made to Apple Music, enabling users to mark songs, playlists, and other content as favorites.

This new beta of iOS 17.1 also adds a variety of new text tones and ringtones to the iPhone. Minor adjustments have been made to the Books & Journal apps, along with updates to the Dynamic Island and more.

Developers can now access the new iOS 17.1 Beta 2 software for download. As this is the second beta in the series, the final version of the software is expected to be released either towards the end of October or the beginning of November, as soon as we get details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



