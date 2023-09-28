Apple releases iOS 17.1 beta 1

Apple has released iOS 17.1 beta 1 to developers, this new update comes over a week after the release of Apple’s iOS 17 update for the iPhone, Apple also released iPadOS 17.1 beta 1 to developers a the same time.

These new betas of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 come with a range of new features for the iPhone and iPad, they also come with various bug fixes and performance improvements as well.

This iOS 17.1 update includes some changes to AirDrop, transfers can now be done over WiFi or Cellular, which means you do not have to stay within range of the other person to complete the transfer.

Apple has now added the ability to use the NameDrop feature between the iPhone and the Apple Watch, there are also some changes to Apple Music and you can now favorite songs, playlists, and more.

This new software update brings a range of new text tones and ringtones to the iPhone, plus there are minor changes to the Books & Journal apps, and also some updates for the Dynamic Island and more.

The new iOS 17.1 beta software is now available for developers to download, as this is the first beta in the series it will be a while before we see the final software released, thjis should happen either sometime around the end of October or the start of November.

Source Apple



