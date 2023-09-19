Apple releases iOS 17 for the iPhone

Apple has released iOS 17 for the iPhone and this new software update brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone, plus updates for a range of existing and various design changes and more.

The iOS 17 software update has been released ahead of the launch of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones which will go on sale this Friday the 22nd of September and are now available to pre-order.

Some of the new features released in iOS 17 include the new Standby Mode, which takes advantage of the always-on screen to act as a tailor-made nightstand clock. Now you can see widgets and alerts without having to unlock your device, offering a seamless way to stay updated with minimal effort.

There are also some new Active Widgets that are designed for a wide range of tasks including playing tunes or updating your task list directly via these widgets, thereby increasing your productivity and conserving precious time.

Visual Voicemail is also another new feature in iOS 17, this will provide transcripts of voicemails that are being left for you in real-time, and you can then decide whether it is important enough to answer the call.

The new iOS 17 software update is now available to download, you can install it by going to Settings > General > Software Update, Download, and Install, it is a good idea to back up your iPhone before you install the update. You can find out more details about iOS 17 over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



