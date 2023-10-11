watchOS 10.1 beta 3 released to developers

Apple has released a range of new beta to developers, the latest one is watchOS 10.1 beta 3 for the Apple Watch. This was released along with iOS 17.1 beta 3 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17.1 beta 3 for the iPad, and macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 3 for the Mac.

The new beta of watchOS 10.1 has been made available to developers and we are also expecting it to be released to public beta testers as well, this new beta lands a week after the second beta.

The latest beta for watchOS 10.1 delivers a range of performance improvements and bug fixes for the Apple Watch, along with the introduction of features initially slated for watchOS 10 but not included in its final release.

A significant new feature in this beta is NameDrop, which enables the sharing of contact information directly from your Apple Watch to another individual’s Apple Watch or iPhone. To take advantage of this functionality, both users must have iPhones running on iOS 17 or higher.

As this is the third beta in the series, we can expect one or two more before the final version of watchOS 10.1 is released to everyone, this should happen sometime around the end of October or the start of November.

The new watchOS 10.1 beta 3 is now available for developers to download and test out, you can find out some more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. As soon as we get some information on exactly when the final version of watchOS 10.1 will be released to everyone, we will let you know.

