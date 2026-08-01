Walk Up. It Unlocks: GHome Smart Introduces a 3D Face Recognition Smart Lock for Hands-Free Home Entry

KD10F turns front-door access into a walk-up recognition experience, with local biometric storage and Kickstarter pre-launch access now open.

Imagine walking up to your front door after a long day — coffee and groceries in one hand, a package tucked under the other arm, and a phone call still going. No keys. No passcode. No app. No fingerprint. The lock recognizes you. And unlocks. That is the core idea behind the GHome Smart KD10F 3D face recognition smart lock: coming home should not require an extra step.

Now in Kickstarter pre-launch, the GHome KD10F is a hands-free smart lock designed to make keyless entry feel more natural, more effortless, and less dependent on manual interaction.

As smart homes automate more daily routines — from lighting and cleaning to climate control and security monitoring — front-door access still often requires users to stop and perform an action. Rather than simply adding another way to unlock a door, KD10F is built around a different question: what if the lock recognized authorized users as they approached?

“Coming home should feel effortless,” said a GHome Smart spokesperson. “KD10F was designed to reduce unnecessary steps at the front door while keeping security, privacy, and family convenience at the center of the experience.”

Why Smart Lock Entry Still Creates Friction

Smart locks have made home access more flexible. Passcodes can replace spare keys. Fingerprints can speed up entry. Apps can allow remote control. Yet many keyless smart door locks still ask users to stop and do something before stepping inside. Enter a code. Tap a phone. Scan a fingerprint. Find a key.

That extra step may seem small until someone is carrying groceries, holding a child, arriving with packages, or simply trying to get inside at night without juggling devices, codes, or keys. Fingerprints may also be less reliable with wet or dirty hands, while app-based access still depends on having a charged phone nearby. In those moments, a “smart” lock can still feel like another point of friction.

KD10F is designed to reduce that friction during everyday entry.

A New Category: Hands-Free Entry

The central idea behind KD10F is not simply face unlock. It is hands-free entry.

As an authorized user approaches the door, KD10F detects presence from around one meter away and automatically activates facial recognition. In as fast as 0.8 seconds, the lock can identify the user and unlock. The result is simple: walk up, get recognized, and come home with fewer steps. That experience is especially useful for busy households and families when users do not have a free hand — whether they are carrying groceries, luggage, packages, children, or other everyday items.

According to GHome Smart, KD10F introduces a contactless smart door lock experience that reduces the need to touch the lock during everyday entry.

True 3D Recognition, Not Just a Flat Image

KD10F uses true 3D facial recognition to read facial depth information, helping the lock recognize authorized users as they approach.

Unlike conventional 2D facial recognition systems, KD10F is designed to use infrared depth sensing and AI-powered biometric algorithms to help distinguish real faces from flat photos, images, or screen-based spoofing attempts, while supporting accurate recognition across different facial features and skin tones.

Combined with 850nm infrared illumination, the system is also designed to support recognition across common entry conditions, including daylight, low-light evenings, and nighttime entry.

For users, the benefit is easy to understand: the lock is not just looking for a face-shaped image. It is designed to recognize the depth and structure of an authorized face.

For users asking whether face recognition smart lock is safe, KD10F addresses that concern with depth-based 3D recognition, anti-spoofing design, and local biometric storage.

Privacy Is Not a Feature. It Is the Foundation

Any product that uses biometric recognition must address privacy clearly. KD10F takes a privacy-first approach by keeping biometric data stored locally rather than in the cloud. According to GHome Smart, biometric data, including facial and fingerprint data, is processed and stored locally on the device rather than uploaded to the cloud.

That local-storage approach gives users greater control over biometric data while reducing concerns associated with cloud-based biometric data storage. For a 3D facial recognition smart lock, that distinction matters. Convenience may get users interested, but privacy is what helps build trust.

Smart Home Security Features for Everyday Use

As a smart home security solution, KD10F combines hands-free convenience with features designed for everyday front-door protection.

The smart lock includes tamper alerts, wrong-attempt lockout protection, activity records, real-time notifications, remote access visibility, and automatic locking after the door closes. These features are designed to help users stay aware of what is happening at the front door, whether they are at home, at work, or away.

The goal is not only to make access easier, but to keep users in control of who can enter and when.

Built for Real Families, Guests, and Everyday Access

Families rarely use one door in one way. Children may forget keys or codes. Some seniors may prefer not to rely on fingerprints or apps. Parents carrying bags may not have a free hand. Guests, caregivers, cleaners, or service providers may need temporary access.

KD10F is designed for those everyday realities. The lock supports up to 100 facial profiles, making it suitable for larger households, extended families, or homes with multiple authorized users. Face recognition is the primary entry experience, while backup access methods remain available for flexibility.

Flexible Access When You Need It

Hands-free entry is the headline feature, but KD10F does not depend on only one way to unlock. For added flexibility, KD10F also supports backup methods such as passcodes, fingerprint access, app unlock, temporary access codes, and mechanical key access. That matters for households where different people have different habits, comfort levels, or access needs.

It also helps address a common concern with advanced smart locks: what happens if one method is not available? With KD10F, hands-free face recognition is the main experience, but users still have options when they need them.

Connected to Your Home, Wherever You Are

With built-in Wi-Fi, KD10F allows users to manage front-door access through the GHome Smart app. Users can review entry history, check lock status, receive notifications, manage permissions, create temporary access codes, and unlock remotely when needed.

Whether users are at work, traveling, or away from home, built-in Wi-Fi gives them more visibility and control over front-door access. That can be useful for family members, guests, caregivers, pet sitters, cleaners, or service providers who may need temporary access.

For homeowners comparing Wi-Fi smart locks, KD10F brings face recognition, fingerprint access, passcodes, app control, remote unlock, and mechanical key backup into one front-door solution.

Designed for Standard U.S. Doors

The GHome Smart Lock KD10F is built with an aluminum alloy frame, a fingerprint-resistant tempered glass touch panel, and IP54-rated protection for everyday outdoor exposure. It also offers up to six months of battery life on a single charge and is designed to fit most standard U.S. doors and existing deadbolt openings.

The purpose is to make advanced facial recognition access feel practical for ordinary homes, not only for early adopters or technology enthusiasts.

Trusted in Millions of Homes

KD10F also builds on GHome Smart’s broader smart home ecosystem, which currently supports more than 7.77 million global app users and over 11.5 million activated devices.

For early supporters, that existing ecosystem helps position KD10F as more than a standalone crowdfunding hardware project. It reflects GHome Smart’s experience developing connected home products used by millions of users worldwide.

The Future of Home Access Starts Here

According to GHome Smart, KD10F is built around a simple idea: coming home should not require an extra step. By combining automatic 3D facial recognition, local biometric storage, backup access methods, and Wi-Fi-enabled remote management, KD10F is designed to make hands-free home entry feel more seamless while keeping users in control.

The result is a smart home access solution that points toward a more natural way to come home. Walk up. Get recognized. Come home.

Kickstarter Pre-Launch Access

The KD10F Kickstarter pre-launch is now underway, with the full campaign expected to open later.

Early supporters can visit the official KD10F landing page and join the waitlist to receive launch updates, early-backer pricing information, and access to launch rewards when the campaign goes live.

For users interested in a 3D face recognition smart lock or hands-free home entry, the appeal is simple: walk up, get recognized, and come home with fewer steps.



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