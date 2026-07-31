Why Your Phone Photos Will Not Open on Your Computer

You email a few holiday photos to a relative and get a message back saying the files will not open. You upload an image to a website, and it rejects the format. You copy pictures off your phone, and half of them arrive with an extension you have never seen. None of this is a fault, exactly. It is the visible edge of a slow transition in how images are stored, and understanding roughly what is going on saves a great deal of pointless troubleshooting.

Your Phone Stopped Using JPEG

For years, essentially every camera and phone saved photographs as JPEG, a format so universal that compatibility was never a consideration. Apple devices switched their default to HEIC some years ago, and many Android phones now use similar modern formats, because they store a comparable-looking image in roughly half the space. That is a genuine benefit when a phone holds thousands of photos. It becomes a nuisance the moment you move a file somewhere that has never heard of the format, which includes plenty of older software, some web upload forms, and a fair number of televisions and photo frames. Converting to something older is usually the quickest fix, and a browser-based Cloudinary image tool or any comparable converter will handle a handful of files without installing anything.

The Formats Worth Actually Knowing

There are only four or five that matter in everyday use. JPEG is the old standard: universally supported, lossy, and fine for photographs. PNG is lossless and supports transparency, which makes it right for screenshots, logos and graphics with sharp edges, and wasteful for photographs. HEIC is the modern high-efficiency format your phone probably uses now. WebP was designed for the web and typically produces smaller files than JPEG at similar quality, with support across all current browsers. AVIF is newer still and more efficient again, with support that has improved considerably. Knowing which of these suits which job covers nearly every decision an ordinary user needs to make. GIF deserves a brief mention as the exception that refuses to disappear. It is technically ancient, limited to a small colour palette, and produces enormous files for what it delivers, yet it survives because animated images became a form of communication and nothing has fully displaced it in casual use. For anything that is not a short looping animation, almost any other format on this list will serve you better.

Compatibility Is Catching Up, Slowly

The frustration around HEIC and the newer web formats is a transitional problem rather than a permanent one. Windows and macOS both handle HEIC now, browsers have added support for WebP and AVIF, and most mainstream software has caught up. What lags is everything else: older operating systems, embedded devices, upload forms written years ago, and the software your bank or council uses. The Library of Congress maintains detailed assessments of file formats for long-term preservation, and one theme running through that work is that broad software support matters as much as technical merit when deciding what to store things in. For anyone keeping family photographs for decades, that is a genuinely useful principle: the most efficient format is not automatically the safest one to archive in.

Converting Without Making Things Worse

The rule that catches people out is that repeated conversion between lossy formats degrades the image each time. JPEG, HEIC, WebP and AVIF are all lossy in normal use, so converting a JPEG to WebP and back to JPEG leaves you with something slightly worse than you started with, even though nothing looks obviously wrong. Convert from the original file whenever possible rather than from a copy of a copy. Keep the originals if the photographs matter to you. And be aware that some conversion tools quietly resize as well as reformat, which is a separate and more visible kind of loss.

Where Your Photos Actually Live Matters Too

Format is only half of the storage question. Photographs held in a single place, whether that is a phone, a laptop, or one cloud account, are one accident away from disappearing entirely, and format choices are irrelevant if the file is gone. Keeping a second copy somewhere independent of the first is the single most valuable thing anyone can do for a photo collection, and it costs very little. It also removes most of the anxiety behind bulk conversions, since the usual motive for converting a whole library is running out of space in the one place everything is kept.

Choosing the Right One for the Job

In practice, the decisions are straightforward. For sending photographs to someone whose setup you do not know, JPEG remains the safest choice. For screenshots, diagrams and anything with text or transparency, use PNG. For images on a website you control, WebP or AVIF will reduce page weight noticeably with no visible difference to most viewers. For long-term storage of photographs you care about, keep the original files from the camera or phone and worry about formats when you need to share rather than converting the whole library on principle. If you do need to send a batch to someone with older software, converting copies rather than the originals takes moments and leaves your archive untouched. That last point matters more than it sounds, since bulk conversions performed to save space are one of the more common ways people quietly degrade an entire photo collection.

Image Credit: Magnific



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