watchOS 10.1 beta 2 released to developers

Apple has rolled out watchOS 10.1 Beta 2 to developers, arriving a week after the previous beta, Apple also released iOS 17.2 for the iPhone and iPadOS 17.2 beta 2 for the iPad.

The updated beta for watchOS 10.1 offers a variety of performance enhancements and bug resolutions for the Apple Watch. It also incorporates new features that were due to be released originally with watchOS 10 but did not make it to the final version.

One notable addition to this new beta is the NameDrop feature, which allows you to share your contact details from your Apple Watch to another person’s Apple Watch or iPhone. To utilize this feature, both parties must have iPhones updated to at least iOS 17.

Developers can now download the new watchOS 10.1 Beta 2 software. Further details about this updated software can be found on Apple’s official website via the provided link.

As this is only the second beta in the series it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting this to happen sometime either around the end of October at the start of November, as soon as we get some details on a release date for the software, we will let you know.

Source Apple



