Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 3

As well as the new beta of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 3 and this has now been made available to developers.

The new beta of macOS Sonoma 14.1 comes a week after the previous beta and it brings a range of new features to the Mac, so far it has been made available to developers, we are also expecting a public beta to be made available as well.

The latest update introduces several modifications to the macOS Music app, such as swapping the “Love” button for a “Favorite” button and adding a feature that lets you showcase only your preferred tracks. Furthermore, the Books app has received minor tweaks, and new game controller support has been integrated, notably including compatibility with the Nintendo Switch N64 controller.

You can find out more information about the new macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 3 software over at Apple’s developer website at the link below. As this is the third beta in the series we are expecting Apple to release a couple more, the final version of the software is expected either around the end of October or the start of November.

As soon as we get some information on exactly when the new macOS Sonoma 14.1 software will be released for Apple’s Mac range of computers we will let you know.

Source Apple



