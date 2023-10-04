macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 2 released to developers

In addition to updated betas for iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, Apple has also launched a new beta for its Mac operating system, specifically macOS Sonoma 14.1 Beta 2, for developers. This updated beta arrives a week after the previous beta of macOS Sonoma 14.1

The second beta of macOS Sonoma 14.1 is now accessible to developers, and a public beta version is also anticipated to be released in the near future. This updated macOS Sonoma 14.1 Beta 2 seems to include a variety of bug resolutions and performance enhancements. It is also likely to bring new features to the Mac ecosystem.

While Apple has not issued any official release notes for this software update, some minor modifications have been observed in the Music app on macOS. For instance, the “Love” button has been replaced with a “Favorite” button, and there is a new feature that allows you to display only your favorite tracks.

Additional minor adjustments have been made to the Books app, and new game controller support has been added, including compatibility with the Nintendo Switch N64 controller. These appear to be the main changes so far, although Apple may introduce more new features before the final version is rolled out.

Given that this is the second beta of macOS 14.1 Sonoma, the final version is expected to be released either towards the end of October or the beginning of November.

