Apple macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 1 released

As well as new betas of iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, Apple also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta 1 to developers, this new beta comes only a couple of days after the release of macOS Sonoma.

The first beta of macOS Sonoma 14.1 has been made available to developers, we are also expecting Apple to make the software available to public beta testers sometime soon as well.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.1 beta software update appears to come with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, it is also expected to introduce some new features to the Mac.

Apple has not provided any release note for this software update, there are some minor changes to the Music app on macOS, Apple now has a new Favorite button instead of the Love button. There is now also a new feature to show only your favorite tracks.

Apple has made some minor changes to the Books app and there are also new game controllers supported like the Nintendo Switch N64 controller, which appears to be it so far, Apple may add in some more new features before the final version is released.

As this is only the first beta of macOS 14.1 Sonoma, it will be a while before the final version is released, we are expecting this to happen either around the end of October or the start of November.

Source Apple



