How to find out if your iPhone will run iOS 17

Apple unveiled its new iOS 17 software is their Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this month, the software will be released for the iPhone later this year. If you are wondering whether or not your iPhone will run iOS 17, we have all of the details on which devices are getting the update.

Not all of the devices that were previously supported by Apple in iOS 16 will be able to get the iOS 17 software update when it lands, we have a list below of the devices that will be eligible for the iOS 17 software update, this includes all models of the iPhone and also models of the iPad that will receive the iPadOS software update.

iOS 17 supported iPhones

iPhone SE (2nd Gen onward)

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPadOS 17 supported iPads

iPad Mini 5th Gen onward

iPad 6th Gen onward

iPad Air 6th Gen onward

iPad Pro all models excluding first Gen 12.9 inch iPad Pro

If you are wondering exactly which model of the iPhone or iPad you have you can check this from the settings menu on your device. Go to settings > General > About and the version of the iPhone you are using will be displayed next to Model Name.

Apple is expected to release its iOS 17 software update later in the year along with their new iPhone 15 range we are expecting this to happen sometime in September, there should be four new iPhones this year. These will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Whilst we will have to wait until September for these software updates, Apple recently released their first beta of iOS 17 and they have made this available to developers and also for everyone to try out. It should be noted that this software has a range of bugs in it that may cause an issue with your device, you can find out more details over at Apple’s Developer website.

