Apple unveils iPadOS 17 at WWDC

Lots of new software from Apple at WWDC 2023, we have already heard about iOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS Sonoma and now we have some details on the new iPadOS 17 software which was also unveiled.

iPadOS 17 will bring a range of new features to the iPad, this will include a range of design changes, a new personalized Lock Screen with Widgets, plus a range of new more powerful Widgets and updates to many of the built-in apps.

“iPadOS powers our most versatile device and enables users to do so many things on iPad, and now with iPadOS 17, we deliver an experience that’s even more personal and capable,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “With interactive widgets on the Lock Screen, updates to PDFs and Notes, as well as enhancements to Messages and FaceTime, iPadOS gives users even more ways to get things done easier and faster than ever.”

Taking full advantage of the iPad display, users can now customize the Lock Screen to make it more personal, useful, and beautiful. Rich new photo features allow users to set their favorite images on the Lock Screen and stylize them in new ways. Users can select a photo from their personal library, a dynamic set of photos that shuffle throughout the day, or a Live Photo for a smooth slow-motion effect whenever they wake iPad.

You can find out more information about the new iPadOS 17 software over at Apple’s website at the link below, we are expecting the software to be released in September along with iOS 17 and the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones.

Source Apple



