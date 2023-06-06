watchOS 10 gets official

As well as the new iOS 17 software, Apple also unveiled its new watchOS 10 software at WWDC 2023 and this software will bring some major changes to the Apple Watch and also various new features.

The new watchOS 10 software will introduce a new UI for the Apple Watch, this will include a new Smart Stack, a range of redesigned apps, improvements and new features for Bluetooth, and more.

“watchOS is the world’s most advanced wearable operating system, and it has redefined how people all over the world think of what a watch can do,” said Kevin Lynch, Apple’s vice president of Technology. “watchOS 10 is a major milestone and an energizing new approach for Apple Watch, introducing a fresh new design for quickly viewing information, delightful new watch faces, new features for cyclists and hikers, and important tools for health.”

“With watchOS 10, we’ve redesigned the interface, allowing users to experience Apple Watch like never before,” said Alan Dye, Apple’s vice president of Human Interface Design. “The update gives users the information that matters most to them at a glance, simplified navigation, and a new visual language that takes full advantage of the Apple Watch display. We’re also introducing the Smart Stack, offering quick access to proactive and relevant information, right from the watch face.”

The new watchOS 10 software will be released later this year along with the new Apple Watch, this should be sometime in September and we are also expecting the new iPhone 15 to be released at the same time. You can find out more details about the new watchOS 10 software over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple



