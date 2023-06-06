iOS 17 gets official at WWDC

Apple unveiled its new iOS 17 software for the iPhone at the 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference, the software is coming later this year and it will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone.

This will include some major updates for a range of existing apps including the Phone app, FaceTime, and Messages, there will also be lots of new features and design changes and more.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Phone, FaceTime, and Messages are central to how we communicate, and this release is packed with updates we think our users are going to love. We’ve also reimagined AirDrop with new ways to share, autocorrect gets even better, and we’re introducing all-new experiences with Journal and StandBy, plus so much more. We can’t wait for everyone to try it.”

There will also be new features for AirDrop and a new NameDrop feature, plus updates to Autocorrect and Dictation, a new Standby feature that is designed to let you get more out of your iPhone in landscape mode. Plus changes to Siri, Apple Music, and much more.

Apple will be releasing iOS 17 later this year, they have not given a specific release date for the software as yet, we are expecting it to land in September along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones.

You can find out more details about the new iOS 17 software over at Apple’s website at the link below, as soon as we get some details on a release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple



