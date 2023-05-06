Apple Store down ahead of WWDC 2023

Not long now until WWDC 2023 kicks off, and the Apple Store is now offline ahead of the event. Apple’s 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference will start today with their Keynote event and we are expecting to see some new hardware at the event.

As the Apple Store is down then we can expect some of the new hardware that will be announced to go on sale from today. Apple is rumored to launch some new Macs at WWDC 2023, this will include a new MacBook Air with a larger 15-inch display, which should be available to order from later today.

Apple is also rumored to be launching some new Mac Studio desktop computers as well as the new MacBook Air, we suspect that these will either be available to order or pre-order later today.

There will also be the new Apple AR/VR mixed reality headset which is rumored to be called the Apple Reality Pro, this device will not be able to order today, it will be launched later in the year. Apple is expected to make a developer version of the device available. The consumer version should launch sometime in either October or November.

Apple will also unveil its latest software later today, this will include iOS 17, iPadOS 17, a new version of macOS, tvOS 17, watchOS 10 and more, we will have more details about exactly what they have planned later today.

Source Apple



