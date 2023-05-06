How to watch WWDC 2023

WWDC 2023 takes place later today, Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference today and the event will be live-streamed online. Apple has a number of things to announce during its WWDC 2023 Keynote, this will include a range of new software and also some hardware. The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. PT which is 6 PM UK time.

The 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference will be live-streamed on Apple’s website, it will also be live-streamed on Apple’s YouTube channel and you can see the link to the video for this below. The event will also be shown on Apple TV devices as well.

Apple has a number of things planned for today’s event, we will get to find out more details about their newest major software updates. These will include iOS 17 for the iPhone, iPadOS 17 for the iPad, watchOS 10 for the Apple Watch, tvOS 17 for the Apple TV, and a new major release of their macOS software for the Mac. Apple is expected to release beta versions of this software to developers later today, we will have to wait until later in the year for the software to be released to the rest of us.

There will also be some new hardware at this event, including some new Macs, we know there is at least a 15-inch MacBook Air on the way, and there may also be a new Mac Studio and possibly some more Macs.

The major announcement at today’s event will be Apple’s new mixed reality headset which is rumored to be called the Apple Reality Pro, the device is rumored to retail for around $3,000. we will have more information later today.

Source Apple



