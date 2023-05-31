Apple AR/VR headset specs revealed

The new Apple AR/VR Headset is coming next week, the device is rumored to be called the Apple Reality Pro and it will be made official at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference next week.

Now it would appear that we have some specifications on the device, according to display consultant Ross Young, the device will use Micro OLED screen technology and the headset will feature two 1.41-inch displays.

The displays will come with 4,000 pixels per inch and 5000 nits of brightness, those are the specifications for the new headset that have been revealed so far, we are looking forward to finding out more about the design of this new mixed reality headset.

The new Apple AR/VR headset or the Apple Reality Pro will be unveiled next week, but it will not be available until later this year. Apple is expected to release a developer version of the device first and then the final consumer version later on.

We are expecting the new Apple mixed reality headset to launch sometime between September and November, the device is rumored to be on the expensive side when compared to other AR or VR headsets, it is rumored to retail at around $3,000. Apple is also working on other AR and VR devices including AR glasses and more.

Source Ross Young

Image Credit: Ahmed Chenni, Freelancer



