Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold Launch Date and Price Reportedly Set

Google has officially announced the launch of its much-anticipated foldable smartphone, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The unveiling is scheduled for August 12, 2026, during a dedicated event in New York City. This device serves as the flagship of the Pixel 11 series, which also includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL. With pre-orders opening immediately after the event, Google is clearly positioning the Pixel 11 Pro Fold as a premium offering in the competitive foldable smartphone market. The announcement highlights Google’s ambition to solidify its presence in this rapidly evolving segment.

Pricing and Storage Options

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is priced to reflect its advanced features and premium build quality. European pricing details are as follows:

256 GB model: €1,999

€1,999 512 GB model: €2,129

€2,129 1 TB model: €2,389

These pricing tiers align with the device’s high-end specifications, placing it firmly in the upper echelon of foldable smartphones. The inclusion of a 1 TB storage option caters to users with extensive storage needs, such as professionals handling large files or avid media consumers.

Sleek Design and Build Quality

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold showcases a refined design that builds on its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The device is noticeably slimmer and more modern, with a focus on aesthetics and usability. A key design feature is the updated rear camera module, which now incorporates two horizontal pill-shaped layouts, offering a cleaner and more streamlined look.

The foldable device features an expansive 8-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch cover screen, both of which are flat and surrounded by slim bezels for a sleek, contemporary appearance. Constructed with an aluminum frame, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold strikes a balance between durability and elegance. The power button, which doubles as a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, is conveniently positioned above the volume rocker, making sure easy access and intuitive usability.

Powerful Hardware and Specifications

At the core of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is Google’s innovative Tensor G6 processor, built on a 2-nanometer process by TSMC. This next-generation chipset promises significant improvements in performance and energy efficiency, making it well-suited for demanding tasks such as multitasking, gaming and AI-driven applications.

The device is expected to offer 16 GB of RAM, with a potential 12 GB option for the base model, making sure smooth performance across a variety of use cases. Storage options range from 256 GB to 1 TB, catering to diverse user needs. Both the folding and cover displays use LTPO OLED technology, supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate for fluid and responsive visuals. Additionally, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is equipped with an IP68 water resistance rating, providing robust protection against water and dust.

Features Tailored for Modern Users

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is designed with features that cater to the needs of today’s tech-savvy users. Charging options include both wired and wireless capabilities, with potential support for the Qi 2.2 standard, allowing faster and more efficient wireless charging. This ensures that users can keep their devices powered up with minimal downtime.

Connectivity has been enhanced with the inclusion of a MediaTek modem, replacing the Samsung Exynos modem used in previous models. This upgrade is expected to deliver improved network performance, better energy efficiency and more reliable connectivity. Additionally, a new software feature called Pixel Glow is rumored to debut with the Pixel 11 series. While specific details about this feature remain under wraps, it is anticipated to enhance the user experience in innovative ways.

Compact Dimensions and Usability

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s dimensions emphasize portability without compromising functionality. When unfolded, the device measures 155.2 x 150.4 x 4.8 mm, offering a large screen area for multitasking and media consumption. In its folded form, it measures 155.2 x 76.3 x 10.1 mm, making it compact enough to fit comfortably in a pocket or bag.

The slim bezels and flat displays further enhance usability, providing an immersive viewing experience while maintaining a sleek and modern design. These dimensions make the Pixel 11 Pro Fold a versatile device that adapts seamlessly to various scenarios, whether you’re working, streaming content, or gaming.

What’s Missing?

Despite its impressive array of features, some key details about the Pixel 11 Pro Fold remain undisclosed. Google has yet to reveal the device’s battery capacity, leaving questions about its potential battery life. Additionally, while the design of the rear camera module has been highlighted, specific details about the camera system’s capabilities are still unknown.

These omissions leave room for speculation, particularly regarding how the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will compare to competitors in terms of imaging performance and battery longevity. Users may need to wait for the official launch or early reviews to gain a clearer understanding of these aspects.

Who is It For?

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is tailored for users seeking a premium foldable smartphone experience. It is particularly appealing to those upgrading from older foldable devices or entering the foldable market for the first time. The device’s advanced hardware, refined design and premium pricing make it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

However, for current Pixel 10 Pro Fold users, the upgrades may not be substantial enough to justify an immediate switch. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold represents Google’s continued commitment to innovation in the foldable smartphone space, offering a compelling option for those who value innovative technology and sophisticated design.

Here are additional guides from our expansive article library that you may find useful on Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Source & Image Credit: Demon’s Tech



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.