Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset to feature an external battery

The new Apple Reality Pro AR/VR HEadset will launch at WWDC 2023 in June and now we have some more details about Apple’s first AR and VR device, the news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The device will apparently feature a new proprietary charging cable and an external battery and the device will either be called the Apple Reality Pro or the Apple Reality One, you can see more details on what Mark Gurman had to say below.

One of the device’s more surprising design elements is the use of an external battery that rests in a user’s pocket and connects via cable. Apple made that choice to reduce weight and improve comfort. I wrote about the move a few months ago but can now share some additional details about how the system works.

He also revealed that the device will feature a USB-C connector as well as the new proprietary charger, this charger cable connects to the headset magnetically similar to Apple’s MagSafe connector.

The battery pack will apparently power the new AR and VR headset for up to two hours on a single charge and it apparently looks similar to Apple’s MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone, although it will be thicker than the iPhone battery pack.

Apple will apparently offer a wide range of features for the device at launch, they will approach the device similar to the launch of the Apple Watch, where many features were tried out, some of these no longer available today.

The new Apple Reality Pro or Apple Reality One will be made official at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in June, although the device will not go on sale until later in the year, probably sometime before the holiday shopping season.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Ahmed Chenni, Freelancer





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals