Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset coming at WWDC in June

The new Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset will debut at Apple's 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference. The device was recently shown off to top Apple executives.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new Apple AR/VR device will be launching at Apple's Keynote press event on the 5th of June 2023.

Apple Inc. has chosen June 5, 2023, as one of the most important days in its history. That’s the date it’s planning to debut its first mixed-reality headset, which it sees as the beginning of a post-iPhone era.

The headset will be a risky, but potentially monumental launch for Apple. It will herald mixed reality as its next major product category, offering a glimpse of a future where people are interacting with the world via headsets and not pocketable touch screens.

The showcase at WWDC, the Worldwide Developers Conference, will likely include the headset itself, but also its onboard xrOS operating system, accompanying services, and — perhaps most critically — a software development kit and platform that will let developers write new types of apps.

