Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset demoed to top Apple executives last week

The Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset is expected to be made official at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June, according to a recent report, the device was demoed to top executives at Apple last week. We previously heard that the device is already in production.

The news of the demo comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that Apple demoed the device at the Steve Jobs Theater to around 100 of the top executives at Apple, you can see more details below.

There was a momentous gathering at Apple Inc. last week, with the company’s roughly 100 highest-ranking executives descending on the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The group, known as the Top 100, was there to see Apple’s most important new product in years: its mixed-reality headset.

Apple is not expecting their new Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset to be an instant hit, instead, they are expecting it to be similar to the watch which started out slowly and it now a very popular product for the company.

The new Apple AR/VR headset is expected to retail for around $3,000 at launch, Apple is also working on other AR and VR devices, the next one is expected to cost around half of this and could launch in 2024 or 2025.

It will be interesting to see what the device is like, we will have more details about the new Apple AR/VR device closer to its launch which is expected at WWDC in June.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Ahmed Chenni, Freelancer





