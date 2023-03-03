Apple AR/VR Headset apparently in production

The new Apple AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June, according to a recent report, the device is now in mass production.

We heard previously that this new AR device would be called the Apple Reality Pro, and the device is expected to retail for around $3,000.

According to a report by Digitimes, the Apple AR/VR Headset is being produced in partnership with Pegatron. Whilst the device is apparently in production, it is apparently limited production at the moment.

The new Apple Resality Pro device is rumored to be made official in June, although we are not expecting it to be available to everyone in June. The device could be made available to developers in some sort of developer version.

The consumer version of the device is expected to launch later this year, it may launch around the same time as the iPhone 15 which is expected in September.

Apple is also rumored to be working on their second generation AR device, which will apparently cost less than the new Apple Reality pro, although we are not expecting to see that device until 2024 or possibly later.

We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for their new Apple Reality pro, as soon as we get some more details about the device, we will let you know.

