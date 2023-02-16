Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset delayed until June

We previously heard that the new Apple Reality Pro or AR/VR headset would be launching in April. Apple had planned to launch the device so developers could start working on it before the Worldwide Developer Conference in June.

According to a recent report, the launch of the new Apple AR/VR headset has now been delayed until June, so we can expect it to be made official at WWDC 2023 in June. So the delay will be around two months on what Apple had originally planned for their new AR/VR device.

The news comes in a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has revealed that Apple still has hardware and software issues to resolve on the headset.

There are apparently some issues related to the hand and eye control functions on the device which need to be resolved before its launch, delaying the device until June will give Apple a couple of extra months to resolve these issues.

So it looks like we will have to wait until the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in June to get to see the new Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset, as soon as we get some more information about the device, we will let you know.

Image Credit: Ahmed Chenni / Freelancer





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals