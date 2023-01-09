Apple Reality Pro AR device coming before WWDC

It looks like we have some details on when the new Apple AR headset will launch, the device will launch before WWDC in June and it may be called the Apple Reality Pro.

The news comes from Mark Gurman in his weekly Bloomberg Power On Newsletter, the device will apparently be launching before Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference which takes place in June.

With the current plan, Apple could introduce the device to consumers — likely under the name Reality Pro — and then get developers up to speed on its software features in June. On this timeline, the company would then ship the product later in the fall of 2023.

While Apple still has many kinks to work out with the device —involving hardware, software, and services, as well as how it will be marketed and sold — the company is banking on the product as its hot new introduction for this year.

Apple had originally planned to launch its new AR device in 2022, but this did not happen, as with some other Apple products which were also pushed to 2023.

As well as their first AR and VR devices, we are expecting a number of other new devices from Apple this year, these will include new Macs, iPads, and of course the new iPhone 15 range.

Source Bloomberg

Image Credit: Jessica Lewis





