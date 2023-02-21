More details on the Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset

The Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset is expected to launch at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June, it was due to launch in March or April but has now been put back to June.

The launch of the device was put back as some engineering issues are worked out, although this change of date may now work in Apple’s favor.

Apple will launch its first major new device in a number of years at WWDC 2023, we can also expect Apple to launch a new SDK for the device for developers.

How successful the new Apple VR/AR headset is will depend on the developers and the software they create for the device. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared more details about this new device and what we can expect at WWDC 2023.

With its large developer audience and a week of labs and sessions tied to the announcements, it will be the ideal place for Apple to plant its flag in the mixed-reality market and introduce the category as its next big initiative to carry it many years beyond the iPhone.

Beyond perfecting the advanced technologies in the product, Apple is up against another issue with its headset: selling into a market that has been disappointed and confused by efforts from competitors.

The new Apple Reality Pro AR/VR headset is rumored to cost around $3,000 when it launches, so its customer base will be more limited than that of some of its more affordable devices like the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for their new AR / VR device, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

