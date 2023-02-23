Cheaper Apple AR headset 2 being developed with Foxconn

The first Apple AR headset or Apple Reality Pro is expected to launch in June at WWDC 2023, the device is rumored to retail for around $2,000 to $3,000.

Apple has apparently started to work on a cheaper Apple AR headset 2 with Foxconn, the news comes in a report from Nikkei Asia.

Foxconn is also helping with the AR project, four people told Nikkei Asia. The longtime iPhone assembler will work on parallel development of a cheaper second-generation AR device, four sources said. Foxconn’s focus will be on automating mass production and improving production performance to help Apple lower overall costs, according to two people familiar with the plans.

Apple will be looking to get its AR device into the hands of more consumers, so a cheaper second-generation device could help them do this.

The first generation device, the Apple Reality pro which is expected in June could cost up to $3,000, a price which may put many consumers off.

In order for Apple to get its AR headset in the hands of many users it will need to get the pricing for its second-generation device in line with other options from other manufacturers.

We are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple has planned for AR and VR, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Nikkei Asia, MacRumors





