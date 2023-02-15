iPhone stuck on the Apple logo, quick fix

If you have been experiencing a few issues with your Apple mobile phone and have encountered possibly the worst scenario when you turn back on your phone. Your iPhone is stuck on the Apple logo and pressing any of the buttons including the power on-off switch for long periods of time or in combinations of other buttons seems to do nothing to fix the issue. Do not worry as this guide will show you that pressing the right combination of buttons on your iPhone version makes all the difference and will allow it to restart and hopefully reboot successfully allowing you to once again access your photos, files, documents and applications.

Apple has made it possible to reboot your iPhone if it is stuck on the Apple logo by pressing a combination of buttons however these buttons are specific to the version of iPhone that is stuck. For instance, I have a more modern iPhone version and other family members and when I try to use the same combinations of button presses on their phones, nothing seemed to work. After a brief investigation I realized that on an iPhone 7 Plus you need to press the volume down button together with the right side on-off button to reboot the phone successfully. To help you unstuck your iPhone screen, below is a full list of all the known combinations of button presses needed to fix the error when your iPhone will not move past the Apple logo screen.

iPhone is stuck on the Apple logo fix

It is worth mentioning that these fixes are predominantly for when your iPhones battery has run flat and your iPhone will not reboot correctly and get stuck on the logo. Rather than running into the issue when you are carrying out a software update or backup restore. Although if you have waited sometime and your backup or iPhone migration does not seem to progress any further and all you see is an Apple logo, then you may start the process again by using the button combinations below. Although Apple suggests you leave your iPhone for over 60 minutes if you see the Apple logo and progress bar on your screen during a backup, migration or similar.

Latest iPhones running iOS 16

Starting with the most recent iPhone models capable of running iOS 16 if you need to restart your iPhone follow the instructions below in quick succession.

1. Quickly press and release the volume up button.

2. Quickly press and release the volume down button.

3. Press and hold down the right side button until the Apple logo disappears and reappears.

4. Once the Apple logo reappears remove your finger from the right side button on your iPhone.

iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or any iPhone 11, iPhone 12, or iPhone 13

1. Quickly press and release the volume up button followed by quickly pressing and releasing the volume down button and then press and hold the side button. As soon the Apple logo disappears and a black screen appears followed by the Apple logo once again release the side button.

iPhone 8

1. On the iPhone 8 quickly press and release the volume up button followed by the volume down button and then press and hold the side button on the right-hand side of your iPhone 8 until the Apple logo disappears and reappears.

iPhone 7

1. On the iPhone 7 press and hold both the volume down button and the sleep and wake button on the right-hand side of your iPhone.

2. Continue pressing both buttons until the Apple logo disappears, a black screen appears. Once the Apple logo reappears release the buttons.

iPhone 6 and earlier

1. Press and hold both the sleep and wake button on the right-hand side of your iPhone 6 and the home button together.

2. Keep holding until the Apple logo disappears and as soon it reappears release the buttons.

iPhone SE (second generation)

1. Press quickly the volume up button and release then quickly press and release the volume down button and finally hold down the side button on the right-hand side.

2. Continue holding until the Apple logo disappears and reappears.

iPhone SE (first generation)

1. Press and hold both the sleep and wake button positioned on the top of your iPhone SE and the home button together.

2. Keep pressing the buttons until the Apple logo disappears and as soon it reappears, you can release the buttons.

If some reason your iPhone is still stuck on the Apple logo and trying to restart it has no effect. It might be worth jumping over to the official Apple support website for more help or booking an appointment with an Apple Genius Bar representative to take a look at your iPhone and hopefully solve the issue for you.





