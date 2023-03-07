How to fix your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo

If your iPhone is stuck on the Apple logo like in the picture above we have a handy guide and some tips that may help you get your iPhone restored back to normal. There are a number of reasons why your device may be stuck on the Apple logo, this can be a common issue and there are a number of things that we can try to fix the problem, the majority of the time this can be easy to fix.

Why is my iPhone stuck on the Apple logo?

The Apple logo is displayed when an iPhone restarts or reboots, in normal circumstances it should appear for a few seconds, and then your iPhone should boot up to the home screen. Sometimes the logo can get stuck and the majority of the time that this happens because of a software issue.

This can happen when you are installing a software update on your device, the update fails or gets stuck and then the device will not boot past the Apple logo. Another time when your iPhone can get stuck is if you attempt to jailbreak the device and something happens during the process to stop the handset from installing the software and booting up correctly.

Another possible reason that your iPhone cannot get past the Apple logo is that there is an issue with something on your device which is stopping it from rebooting correctly to the home screen.

What’s the fix for the stuck Apple logo?

There are a number of different things we can try to get your iPhone working for you again, if you try all of these and then the issue still persists, it could be a hardware issue that is causing the device not to boot up. If this is the case then you may need to take your device to an Apple Store, authorized repair center, or a third-party repair center.

1. Try a hard reset first to try and fix the stuck Apple logo

This is one of the easiest methods to try and get your iPhone to work again, although this method will not work for everyone, it will work for some so it is worth trying first.

To perform a hard reset on your iPhone exactly what you need to do depends on which model device you have. On the newer devices from the iPhone 8 and up you can do a hard reset by pressing Volume Up, Volume Down, and then holding the power button until the handset reboots, if it works the Apple logo should disappear and you will see a black screen when the device reboots

On the iPhone 7, this can be done by pressing the power button and the volume down button on your device until it reboots, you should see the Apple logo disappear.

On the iPhone 6S and older devices you will need to press the home button and the power button and the same time until the device reboots, make sure you hold these buttons until it reboots.

You may try the above on any of the devices and it could reboot, but it may come back to the Apple logo and not go past this part, if this happens you will need to try step 2 below. The above tips may solve the issue for some users.

2. Try recovery mode to fix the stuck Apple logo on your iPhone

If the hard reset above does not work then there is another option that we can try to resolve the stuck Apple logo, this involves putting your device into recovery mode. This method should allow you to recover your device without losing any data, although of course that is not guaranteed.

This can be done by connecting your iPhone to your Mac or PC using the USB cable, you will need iTunes installed on your computer, or the latest versions of macOS let you do this through the Finder on your device.

On the iPhone 8 or newer connect your device to your computer and then hold the power button until you see the ‘connect to iTunes’ message on your iPhone. The launch iTunes on your device, if this works you will get the option to update or restore your device and select update. This should bring your device to the same state as before the issue started.

One the iPhone 7 connect your device to your Mac or PC and then hold the side button continually, even when the Apple logo appears, keep holding it until you see ‘connect to iTunes’ once this appears, you can then launch iTunes and select update your device.

On the iPhone 6S or older devices connect your device to your computer and then hold the home button and the power button until your see ‘connect to iTunes’, you should then choose the update option.

It is important to choose the update option with all of the above as this should update your device to the latest software and fix any potential issues, whilst preserving your data on your iPhone. You can find out full instructions on how to use recovery mode over at Apple’s website.

3. Take your iPhone to an Apple store or repair center

If none of the above work and your iPhone is still stuck on the Apple logo then it is recommended that you take your device to either an Apple Store, an authorized repair center, or a third-party repairer. If you have tried all of the above then it is best to get a qualified technician to have a look at your handsets as there may be a hardware problem that is causing the issue on your iPhone.

4. Use iOS System Recovery Tool

Another way to fix your iPhone stuck on Apple logo issue is with one of the third-party iPhone repair software available.

There is a wide range of software options available to help you fix this issue, one of the most comprehensive ones that we have found useful is Dr.Fone System Repair, which is a great tool to fix a wide range of iOS system issues without data loss, such as White Apple logo, boot loop, etc. Supporting the latest iOS 15, and all models of iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, Dr. Fone make it easy for users to fix iOS issues without any skills.

We hope the above tips have been handy and helpful in getting that stuck Apple logo off your iPhone and getting your iPhone up and running again, you can find out more details about what to do over at Apple’s website. If any of the above tips worked, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Image Credit: Mateusz Dach





