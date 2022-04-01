Apple releases iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1

Apple has released a number of new software updates, this includes iOS 15.4.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4.1 for the iPad.

The update follows the recently released iOS 15.4 update and it comes with some bug fixes and also some performance improvements.

Since the release of the iOS 15.4 update, there have been a number of reports of users experiencing battery drain on their iPhones. This update apparently fixes this issue it also fixes some other bugs as well.

The release notes from Apple are below and they confirm what is included in the release, including the fix for the battery drain issue.

This update includes the following bug fixes for your iPhone:

Battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4

Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert

Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps

The new iOS 15.41 and iPadOS 15.4.1 software updates are now available to download. You can install them on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software update.

If you have had an issue with battery drain on your iPhone and have installed this new update, let us know in the comments below if this has fixed the issue for you.

Source Apple

