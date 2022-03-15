iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 released

Apple has released iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad and iOS 15.4 for the iPhone, these two new updates are now available to download.

The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, they also come with a range of performance improvements and bug fixes.

Included in this update is the ability to unlock your iPhone with Face ID when you are wearing a face mask, this feature works with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12.

There is also a new range of Emoji and some updates for FaceTime with SharePlay sessions which can now be initiated from supported apps.

The iOS 15.4 software update also comes with Vaccine Cards, which lets you store a vaccine card in your Apple Wallet and more.

Here are some of the other new changes:

• Safari webpage translation adds support for Italian and Chinese (Traditional)

• Podcasts app adds episode filters for seasons, played, unplayed, saved, or downloaded episodes

• iCloud custom email domains can be managed from Settings

• News offers enhanced discovery of audio content in the Today feed and Audio tab

• Camera in keyboard can be used to add text to Notes and Reminders

• Shortcuts now supports adding, removing, or querying tags with Reminders

• Emergency SOS settings have changed to use Call with Hold for all users. Call with 5 Presses is still available as an option in Emergency SOS settings

• Close-up in Magnifier uses the ultra-wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to help you see small objects

• Saved passwords can now include your own notes in Settings

The new iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.4 software updates are now available to download, they can be installed from the settings menu on your device.

Source Apple

