What’s coming in iOS 15.4 (Video)

Apple will release iOS 15.4 this week, we are expecting it to either land tomorrow or Wednesday. There will also be a number of other software updates this week. These will include watchOS 8.5, iPadOS 15.4, macOS Monterey 12.3, and some other updates.

The video below gives us a look at the new iOS 15.4 and what new features will be released, this is the Release Candidate version of the software which is basically the version that will be released to everyone.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone with this software release.

This will include a range of new Emoji, with 14 new characters and a total of 37 new Emoji. There is also a new feature for Apple’s Face ID software. You will be able to use Face ID to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask, this feature will only be available on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 range of handsets.

The iPadOS 15.4 software update will also enable Universal Control with the Mac which will allow you to use the keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPhone and iPad when they are next to each other, you will be able to easily switch between the two devices.

We are expecting all of the new software updates from Apple to either be released sometime tomorrow or on Wednesday.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

