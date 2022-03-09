iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 is coming next week

At the Apple press event yesterday, it was revealed that Apple will release iOS 15.4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.4 for the iPad next week.

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, we recently had the fifth betas of the software.

These updates will bring a range of new Emoji with 14 new characters and a total of 37 new Emoji to both devices.

It will also finally introduce Universal Control for the iPad, this is a feature that works with the Mac and will require macOS Monterey 12.3. The Universal Control feature lets you use your keyboard and mouse from your Mac with your iPad.

You can easily switch between the two devices and control both devices at the same time. This feature was originally supposed to be released with iOS 15.

The update also brings a new feature for Apple’s Face ID to the iPhone, you will be able to use Face ID to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask. This feature will apparently work with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Apple has not said as yet when these software updates will land next week, they will probably be released either next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Source Apple

